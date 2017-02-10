10 for 10 with Windows 10.

(Say that five times fast.)

CNET this week updated its “10 Best Features Coming to Windows 10” list. In anticipation of the Creators Update, reporter Matt Elliott ranks a smarter settings layout—particularly simplifying the pairing of new devices—at the top of his list. Read all 10 of Matt’s “best” Windows 10 Creators Update features rankings here.

Is this the Android you were looking for?

Thanks to a new VMware AirWatch product update, IT admins no longer need to use the force to enable Google Play apps on Android devices.

VMware product manager Bhavesh Kumar shares two big updates within the unified endpoint management (UEM) platform, including radically simplified app management with its new Google Play integration. Dive into the details and see the update in action, thanks to these three gifs.

Speaking of Android…

Fox News Tech reported that “2017 will be the year of Android apps on laptops.”

“All Chromebooks launching in 2017 and after as well as [other Chromebooks]…will work with Android apps,” Google stated on its Chromium Projects page. The page also lists existing Chromebooks that will work with Android apps “at a time to be announced in the future.”

It’s evolution, baby.

First came mobile device management (MDM), and then came enterprise mobility management (EMM). So, what’s next?

UEM—also called unified workspaces by Gartner—is the next phase of mobility and endpoint management. Unfortunately, most IT organizations are behind the mobility 8-ball when it comes to UEM, which could have devastating enterprise security ramifications.

Thankfully, a new whitepaper gives you a comprehensive view of the who, what, when, where, why and how for UEM. Get it free here.

In the immortal words of Steven Tyler, you don’t want to miss a thing.

Big buzz in the mobility world this week is the upcoming EUC Insights 2017 virtual event. VMware experts, big-name customers and industry partners will reveal some major industry trends on Feb. 15. We’ll also pull back the hood on major end-user computing (EUC) products, including AirWatch, VMware Workspace ONE, VMware Horizon and more, in new Hands-On Labs.

Also on the event horizon: