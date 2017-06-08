For the second year, we’re positioned both highest in ability to execute and furthest in completeness of vision.

For the seventh consecutive year, Gartner named VMware a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM).

[Download the report: 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Mobility Management]

The independent research firm’s Magic Quadrant market report positions EMM vendors among four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche players. Vendors fall into one of the four quadrants based on how they are positioned along two axes: ability to execute and completeness of vision.

For the second time in a row, VMware was positioned the highest on both axes. According to Sumit Dhawan, senior vice president and general manager of VMware End-User Computing, that is because AirWatch delivers a comprehensive set of EMM features for a broad range of platforms and devices, and as part of Workspace ONE, helps drive digital transformation.

“The EMM landscape has changed considerably over the past seven years, and we have maintained a rapid pace of innovation to help customers prepare for the next generation of digital transformation,” said Sumit. “Using our industry-leading AirWatch EMM as the foundation for VMware Workspace ONE—the platform for delivering a secure digital workspace—customers can turn to proven solutions from VMware at any point of their digital transformation journey, whether they need EMM, unified endpoint management (UEM) or a digital workspace strategy.”

AirWatch continues to be the leading EMM platform of choice among customers and partners. In the last year, VMware has delivered advancements that continue to differentiate AirWatch in the industry, including:

Introduction of UEM, a new solution that provides a holistic and user-centric approach to managing all endpoints in an organization—from mobile and desktop to IoT.

Expansion of enterprise security with cross-platform support in AirWatch UEM for mobile, desktops, ruggedized and IoT devices, including Windows 10, to simplify the IT and end-user experiences.

The addition of smart glasses management to AirWatch, making AirWatch UEM the first solution to extend into wearables, enabling customers to manage their smart glasses alongside existing desktop and mobile endpoints.

Download the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant report here.

Source: Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Mobility Management Suites, Rob Smith, et al, June 6, 2017.

