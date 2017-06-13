WWDC 2017: Apple News Roundup for Businesses

Last week, the world watched as Apple announced the next major updates and a new product during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Our VMware team also had a productive week attending the keynote, focused breakout sessions and technical deep dives, and we met with Apple engineers to plan our support for upcoming operating system (OS) updates.
We’re already hard at work to support new features, and we’ve already started testing with the developer betas. As we work through the beta process, we encourage our customers to follow our Knowledge Base articles for updates. Subscribe today for updates to VMware AirWatch support for iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra.
WWDC 2017 Keynote
During the WWDC keynote, Apple previewed several hardware updates, plus an update to the App Store:
- watchOS 4, coming this fall, will provide an even more personalized experience with a new Siri watch face, intelligent Activity coaching and a redesigned Music app. (Read the press release.)
- The redesigned App Store will be updated daily with original content under the new Today tab to help users discover apps and games. (Read the press release.)
- Apple says iMac graphics are now three times more powerful, processors are faster and displays are brighter than ever, and iMac now comes with Thunderbolt 3. MacBook and MacBook Pro are also updated with faster Kaby Lake processors. (Read the press release.)
- Now available in 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch models, iPad Pro features a redesigned Retina display with ProMotion, “a new technology that delivers refresh rates of up to 120Hz for fluid scrolling.” (Read the press release.)
- HomePod, coming in December, is Apple’s new wireless speaker designed to work with Siri and Apple Music. (Read the press release.)
Watch the WWDC 2017 announcements online.
iOS 11 Preview
The developer preview of iOS 11 is available now, and a public beta program will launch later this month. Apple previewed the new features coming to the iPhone and iPad this fall, including:
- New ways to multitask on the iPad,
- A new Files app,
- More ways to use Apple Pencil,
- Personal payments with Apple Pay and
- Improvements to Siri.
macOS High Sierra Preview
The developer preview of macOS High Sierra is available now, and a public beta program will launch later this month. Apple previewed the new features coming in the fall, including:
- Safari improvements,
- Support for High-Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC),
- Updated Metal advanced graphics technology,
- Refinements to the apps Mac users enjoy every day and
- Support for virtual reality (VR) content and creation.
Perhaps one of the most impactful to Mac management is the Apple File System (APFS) update. Recently, AFS was updated on iOS, and required several backend updates to AirWatch to support.
AirWatch Updates
AirWatch customers, subscribe today to the WWDC updates thread on myAirWatch for notifications. We’ll detail the mobile device management enhancements as we work to support iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra and how customers can prepare.
