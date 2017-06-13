WWDC 2017: Apple News Roundup for Businesses

Last week, the world watched as Apple announced the next major updates and a new product during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Our VMware team also had a productive week attending the keynote, focused breakout sessions and technical deep dives, and we met with Apple engineers to plan our support for upcoming operating system (OS) updates.

We’re already hard at work to support new features, and we’ve already started testing with the developer betas. As we work through the beta process, we encourage our customers to follow our Knowledge Base articles for updates. Subscribe today for updates to VMware AirWatch support for iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra.

WWDC 2017 Keynote

During the WWDC keynote, Apple previewed several hardware updates, plus an update to the App Store:

Watch the WWDC 2017 announcements online.

iOS 11 Preview

The developer preview of iOS 11 is available now, and a public beta program will launch later this month. Apple previewed the new features coming to the iPhone and iPad this fall, including:

New ways to multitask on the iPad,

A new Files app,

More ways to use Apple Pencil,

Personal payments with Apple Pay and

Improvements to Siri.

macOS High Sierra Preview

The developer preview of macOS High Sierra is available now, and a public beta program will launch later this month. Apple previewed the new features coming in the fall, including:

Safari improvements,

Support for High-Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC),

Updated Metal advanced graphics technology,

Refinements to the apps Mac users enjoy every day and

Support for virtual reality (VR) content and creation.

Perhaps one of the most impactful to Mac management is the Apple File System (APFS) update. Recently, AFS was updated on iOS, and required several backend updates to AirWatch to support.

AirWatch Updates

AirWatch customers, subscribe today to the WWDC updates thread on myAirWatch for notifications. We’ll detail the mobile device management enhancements as we work to support iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra and how customers can prepare.

